DAYTIME DRUNK TEST BEGINS
Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet this morning revealed that the number of traffic police officers along our highways have been increased tremendously ahead of the festive season with statistics from the National Transport and Safety Authority , (NTSA) saying that the number of fatalities compared to last year is on the decline.
Boinnet was also attending the recognition and awarding ceremony of prominent police officers who rendered their duties diligently to country.