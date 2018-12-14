Football’s loss is basketball’s gain as Bosire keeps dribbling his way

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) are still revelling in their memorable Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) men’s Premier League title triumph.

The Dockers beat Ulinzi Warriors 3-0 in the best of five final playoff series to claim a third straight title and seventh overall last weekend but this would not have been possible without the input of one man.

Victor Bosire has been KPA’s ‘Mr dependable’ all season and the stats back it up. At six-feet tall, the holder of a Master’s Degree Strategic Management is not your ordinary point guard.

Despite his position demanding good assist skills, he scored 26 points, all in the second half of an unimaginable comeback in Game One of the finals series as KPA laid down the marker against their rivals.

In that game, Ulinzi had taken a 41-19 half-time lead and it looked like KPA were being shaken when it mattered most. Then stepped up Bosire, his 26 points helping the dockers to overturn the deficit and win the contest 77-74 to show the soldiers just who is boss.

He went on to score 18 points in a 71-55 Game Two victory and 19 in a 79-59 victory in Game Three that effectively sealed the title.

“It has been an amazing season and I am thankful for a third title with the team. My teammates trusted me with the ball to make a play for them so I wouldn’t say I won the trophy for the team as we all played a part in the victory,” said Bosire after lifting their third consecutive title.

He added: “We did not believe we could win Game One after trailing by 22 points in the first half. However, we wanted to have the momentum even if we do not win and luckily, we won and that changed how we approached the rest of the matches.”

But KPA would not have been enjoying his services had circumstances dictated otherwise. Until his final year in secondary school, Bosire was a football player.

A dependable defender for Kisumu Day between 2003 and 2005, Bosire knew he was set for a career in football. He won the best defender award in 2005 during the Copa Coca-Cola competition and made it to the Under-18 national team while playing for a nationwide league team Kisumu Hotstars.

“I had to choose a first term sport in my final year and that is how I landed in basketball. Coach Peter Ochara was instrumental in my moving to the sport as he thought my speed and general athletic body would be perfect for basketball,” said Bosire.

“I played with Kenyan international Ali Abondo now with South Africa’s Bloemfontein Celtic, Kakamega Homeboyz’ defender Benjamin Oketch, Luke Ochieng of Western Stima, Andrew Muranga and Dan Omondi, among others. My friends tell me I would be playing internationally but I don’t regret my move,” said the 29-year-old.

Bosire was part of the Kisumu Day squad that made it to the national games in 2006 and that launched his basketball career.

He joined Laiser Hill afterwards where he went on to win two East Africa titles with the team. From Laiser he moved to USIU-Africa then to Thunder and back to the former where they reached the finals before the move to KPA in 2013.

“I have no regrets as I have played internationally in basketball just as I would, had I pursued football. The sport has also aided in my studying to the point where I am a master’s holder. I am at my peak now and maybe in three or four years I might throw in the towel and concentrate on my career in sales,” added Bosire.

He has won the Most Valuable Player award in several competitions including at the University Zuku League while at USIU-Africa and KECOSO games in 2015 with KPA. He was the KBF top scorer in the 2016 season.