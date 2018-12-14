Mega jackpot winner treats village to memorable party

Christmas came early for residents of Cheptabach village in Konoin constituency, Bomet County when they were hosted to a Thanksgiving party by SportPesa Mega Jackpot winner Cosmas Korir on Tuesday.

The village came to a standstill as all and sundry gathered at Korir’s home where food and drinks were in plenty as the man of the moment belatedly celebrated striking it rich by winning a Sh208 million windfall in October.

Among the merrymakers were leaders from the area such as former Bomet governor Isaac Ruto, Konoin MP Brighton Yegon, his Chepalungu counterpart Gideon Koskei and Lugari MP Ayub Savula. Former minister Paul Sang and ex-Konoin MP Sammy Koech also graced the fete alongside several members of Kericho and Bomet County Assemblies.

It was also a double celebration for Korir, who alongside his wife Joyce, graduated with different honours last week. Korir graduated with a Masters Degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Kabianga while his wife was conferred a Bachelor’s Degree in Corporate Management from Cooperative University.

“I want to thank God for this victory from SportPesa as well as graduating as it has been tough. I wanted to share the joy with my neighbours and that is why I invited them,” said Korir.

Speakers at the event asked the youth to embrace sports as it has the potential of changing their lives while also thanking gaming company SportPesa for taking a lead role in supporting sports teams in Kenya.

“We urge our youths to embrace sports because it is as important as other economic activities. There’s a need to identify talents and nurture them right from the villages because this will subsequently take sports to the next level,” said Ruto.

“I want to laud SportPesa for agreeing to assist our local teams as many teams especially from here are facing a serious financial crisis. This is not good for sports development and I would urge other companies to follow SportPesa’s example,” added Korir.