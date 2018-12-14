Equity silence KPA to level final playoff in Mombasa

Lynette Matheka and Harrison Kivisu @PeopleSport11

Equity Bank Hawks have levelled the best of five KBF women’s Premier League playoff final to 1-1 after a 64-47 victory over hosts Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) yesterday.

After losing Game One to the dockers on Tuesday, the bankers needed to win Game Two to prevent KPA from taking a 2-0 advantage and delivered just that at Mombasa’s Makande Social Hall.

David Maina’s side led from the onset to deny the hosts and close the first period 16-8 but KPA held their own to score 11 points in the second quarter while Hawks managed 12, the match heading to the breather with a nine-point difference.

Upon resumption, the bankers scored seven points in five minutes against a highly-defensive KPA who had managed six within the same minutes. However, Maina’s charges pulled away to end the third quarter 47-30.

Equity ran riot in the final period for 15 quick points in the first four minutes of the quarter but KPA fought back as the period ended on a level 17 points.

In Tuesday’s Game One, KPA won 64-47 against the 2016 champions who only managed to win the third quarter by 27-13.

KPA, under the tutelage of Anthony Onjwuku, took the first quarter 14-8, the second quarter 22-12 for a 36-20 half-time lead before they returned to claim victory in the second stanza.

“We are playing at home and we want to use home advantage to sweep a clean sheet in the remaining matches,” Onjwuku had said on Tuesday.

However, he could not stay true to his words as the bankers ensured the contest in Mombasa ended even ahead of Game Three in Nairobi this weekend. It is the third straight time the two teams are meeting in the final, Equity winning the title in 2016 before KPA exerted revenge last year.