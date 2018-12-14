Hosts beat Uganda to reach Copa U16 Africa Cup of Nations semis

Kenya will meet Zambia in the semi-finals of the Under-16 Copa Coca-Cola Africa Cup of Nations at Nakuru High School today after both teams won their respective matches yesterday.

Kenya qualified courtesy of a 1-0 win over Uganda while Zambia beat Tanzania by the same scoreline to set up the mouth-watering duel.

Jacob Onyango scored the only goal for Kenya in the 50th minute after being tied up inside the box by the impressive Harun Kibiwott on the right flank.

The first half was tough as Uganda settled in faster and dictated play, especially through the tireless Shafut Lulalo. They also ensured their defence was tight marshalled by Edward Muwonge and Geoffrey Matovu.

Issah Rashid had a good interplay with Answar Shamun in the 20th minute but his final ball went begging while the dangerous Onyango missed two clear chances in the first half.

Uganda was also wasteful with Thomas Kakaire and Ronnie Ziraba failing to convert open chances. After the break, Kenya did some tactical switches, Rashid and Onyango changing positions to confuse their opponents but it did not yield immediate dividends.

Ten minutes later, Kibiwott sped from the right flank past his markers only for his squared pin-point pass to be skied over. However, in the 50th minute, Kenya’s luck shone as Rashid took advantage of confusion in the opposing back line to tee up Onyango who struck home from close range for the only goal of the match.

“Our boys struggled to settle in the first half due to nervousness but we talked to them to go at it and get a goal. Our opponents were tough but I am happy with our game plan,” said Kenya coach Peter Mayoyo.

Zambia meanwhile needed Lickson Ngambi’s 31st-minute strike to claim victory. The other semi-final duel will see Nigeria, who beat South Africa 2-1, meet Botswana, who won 4-3 on post-match penalties against Mozambique.