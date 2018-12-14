Chief of Defence Forces Trophy attracts 200 at par 71 Muthaiga

Over 200 golfers are expected to grace the annual Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Trophy golf tourney scheduled to tee off at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf Club at 7 am tomorrow.

The event, co-sponsored by Vivo Energy Kenya, will be the grand finale of high-profile Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) golf events that began with the chairman’s tournament and have traversed the country with Saturday’s action acting as the culmination of the KDF golf calendar.

“We are grateful to Vivo Energy Kenya for the huge boost towards the staging of this year’s event. KDF golf had for a while gone down but in the last two years, we have revived it and we are doing well. The sport is gaining popularity amongst military personnel. We can only grow from here,” said KDF Golf Club patron Major General George Owino.

Owino, who is the Commandant of Kenya Military Academy, said they have introduced golf at the Lanet-based training school as they intend to equip the cadets with basic golf skills.

Apart from the KDF trainees, 75 children from within the military camp and surrounding schools are already benefitting from the programme. This is in line with this year’s CDF event that is geared towards promoting skills and participation of golfers in the military and golfing fraternity.

“Golf is a big sport in Kenya and we intend to have our personnel on that front too. The upcoming Kenya Open event, for instance, will be broadcast to millions of people across the globe and that will, in turn, grow our sport,” added Owino.