Shabana seek to bounce back in NSL push after loss

Shabana’s quest to win the 2018 Jamhuri Cup slipped through their hands on Wednesday when they allowed SportPesa Premier League side Sofapaka to come from a goal down to beat them 3-1.

With that behind them, the glamour boys want to immediately erase those memories and turn their focus back to league competition in the FKF National Super League (NSL) as they prepare to face Kangemi AllStars at Camp Toyoyo in today’s match.

Shabana assistant coach Andrew Kanuli said that the match against Sofapaka was not a competitive one as such and wants his charges to remain focused so as to maintain their good run in the league by going flat out and get nothing short of a win against Kangemi AllStars.

“Wednesday’s match was a friendly game. We rested some of our players for tomorrow’s game. We want to keep the momentum, Kangemi is a tricky side but we are equal to the task,” said coach Kanuli.

‘Tore Bobe’ go to Kangemi AllStars having won both of their opening games in NSL and another three points today will see them challenge for the league top spot as they are currently tying on six points with FC Talanta, Kenya Police and Wazito in 1-2-3 positions but sit fourth on the log due to inferior goal scoring difference.

Shabana is thus six places above and three points clear of their opponents and hosts AllStars who are on three points from one win and one defeat in 10th place.

The Kisumu AllStars-Shabana encounter will then pave way for a second match of the day’s doubleheader at Camp Toyoyo from 4:15pm pitting newbies Eldoret Youth against hosts and wounded Nairobi City Stars, who are surprisingly second last in 19th place with no point after losing both of their opening matches.