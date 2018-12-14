Jamaican music superstar Romain Virgo is in the country for the Guinness Fan Zone event. Chebet Korir caught up with him

How has the reception been for your third album, Lovesick, and the tours around the globe?

This specific album means a lot to me because it talks of a certain series of events that have happened in my life. Also, it’s special as it’s all about love and what better way than to put your feelings and emotions in a song.

That was basically the concept of the album and the reception has been amazing and encouraging. I toured around Europe and the love I got was so overwhelming. Now that I’m in Kenya, I cannot wait to share some of the songs with my fans.

Who are some of the producers you have worked with?

Niko Browne of Lifeline Music brought all the threads together. I, however, was part of the production helping with song arrangement.

You have worked with Niko as your manager and producer for a long time. How is one able to sustain such a long-term relationship?

You need to find the right person to work with and is passionate about you and your vision.

You have also worked with your band, Unity, for many years. Have you ever thought of working with a Kenyan band?

We come from way back with Unity Band and they have a type of sound that is quite intriguing. That, however, does not mean that I cannot work with a Kenyan band. As I can recall, when Busy Signal was in Kenya, he had two Kenyan guys in his band and the music was just great. So, yes I can.

King Kaka recently featured you in his album, Eastlando Royalty. How did you meet up and how was the experience?

Well surprisingly, ZJ Heno was behind all that. He actually brought up the link; I got the beat and I was blown away. Kenya has a lot of talented artistes.

Do you have plans of collaborating with another Kenyan artiste?

It’s a question I also got the last time I was here. I have much interest in working with various artistes, however, the last time I was here I was approached by Vivian and her sound and style was quite captivating. So, be on the lookout, we will be working on something real soon. Also, when an artiste approaches my management or me, we are not always about the money. We first feel the music and sound. If it’s something we can work with, we definitely arrange to have them onboard.

Do collaborations really help, especially when people from different countries merge?

Yes, because these are two or three brains being merged and a unique sound being created. I’m just trying to enrich music as far as I can and I look forward to everything that will come, all the collaborations. It also brings growth in sound.

How would you describe yourself?

Committed, passionate and joyful. Everyone that I have interacted with can attest to it.

What are some of the challenges you have faced as a reggae musician?

The challenge we face is probably crossing over; meaning getting other people from all the other music genres to listen to us. It’s quite a task also for established artistes, but one way or another, we get to hear that we have a big fan base like it is the case with Kenya.

What do you think can be done to improve the growth of reggae music and emerging artistes?

We need more young and ambitious artistes who can make and take reggae and dancehall music seriously. There are a lot of people out there who are passionate but are not exposed. We need to expose them and in that way, music will definitely live on because we have a lot of talent in reggae music for people out there to say reggae music is not growing.

Who are some of the artistes you look up to?

I love what the new breeds are doing. Musicians such as Chronixx, Protoje and Jesse. Their sound is unique and promising.

You are here for the Guiness Fan Zone with football legend, Rio Ferdinand. Have you always been a fan of football?

Yes, most definitely. In fact, when I heard that Rio was also part of it, I got so excited. Football was part of me, but music captured me the most. What better way though to merge music and football? I can’t imagine a better way. My fans are guaranteed great moments.