Amina should clear air on stalled curriculum

The unexpected suspension of the competence-based new curriculum by Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed is likely to have far-reaching ramifications on reforms in the sector.

The announcement caught Kenyans off guard coming just a week to December 17 national stakeholders’ conference to discuss the curriculum’s roll-out next month.

Amina’s explanation that the ministry was not ready for the rollout was far from convincing because the implementation kick-started by her predecessor is a process and not an event.

The timing and occasion of the “bombshell” to especially parents, learners and publishers were ill-advised— it was too close to the rollout date. Why, for instance, did the CS choose to pronounce herself on such weighty policy matter conceived by the government she serves?

What’s more worrying is that already, millions of shillings have been spent on preparations, including piloting and training of teachers. Kenyans fear this could go down the drain like other grandiose State projects that are started and never completed!

For instance, more resources were spent on ensuring the induction focused on the interpretation of the curriculum designs, special needs education and integration of ICT in teaching and learning.

With the new curriculum, there was hope the much-needed reforms in the education system could be realised to prepare learners for the innovation and technology-driven world. It would have been prudent for the CS and her team, instead of halting the roll-out, to plug the gaps and ensure a phased transition from the 8-4-4 to the 2-6-6-3 system.

The success of the pilot project that tested the feasibility of the new curriculum designs, teacher preparation and assessment models is evidence that it can be rolled out successfully. In any case, weaknesses should have been detected early to avert the anxiety occasioned by Amina’s sudden decision.

The CS, though now enjoying the support of the Kenya National Union of Teachers(Knut), must come out openly and explain to Kenyans the real issues that informed her decision — and of course, chart the way forward in consultation with all stakeholders. There is too much at stake to allow the curriculum rollout to collapse, and efforts must be made to ensure it succeeds.