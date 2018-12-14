Matatus must keep up with industry changes

Travelling across the countryside, it’s evident matatu operators are doing all they can to circumvent the Michuki rules revived recently.

Both the matatu driver and conductor are in uniform; the picture of the driver hangs prominently next to him; the conductor has his picture somewhere—mostly in his shirt pocket. But do not let that fool you.

Only a semblance of seat belts is in place, but most of them are not functional. The operators are still hiking fares, with police officers still in position waiting for their regular “cut”. Whether the speed governors are in place and functional is sometimes hard to tell.

The government has, besides the rules, announced plans to phase out the 14-seater matatu and block them from accessing Nairobi Central Business District. This is not news. We have been there before, and there was an outcry that the phase-out would deprive the matatu owners and crew their livelihood.

The argument was that the 14-seater vehicles employ thousands of people, both directly and indirectly and that most owners have secured loans to purchase the vehicles and withdrawing them from the road would mean they will not have the wherewithal to pay, leaving them financially exposed.

Most arguments advanced by matatu owners are often on the question of the viability of operating a certain kind of vehicle, seldom on the question of transport. That the matatu owners are in business is not in doubt, but the question is; what kind of business are they in? Is it the business of keeping a certain kind of vehicle in place or the business of transporting people?

It is the same kind of argument that horse cart riders had many years ago in the United States. Horse owners, through their cooperative movement, approached the then president and complained that motorised vehicles would drive them out of business and thus should be kept off the roads.

The president countered by asking them what business they were in: Of keeping the horse-pulled wagons on the road or of transporting people?

If it is later, then the business owners should adapt to the environment they find themselves in and argue for the most efficient means of transporting people rather than keeping their kind of vehicles on the road.

That population has increased and a more efficient means of moving people around is required is not in question. It is people who adapt to the most effective way of transport who will remain in business.

In other spheres, technology is evolving fast. Imagine the kind of argument to be had if the phone manufacturers who produced the early versions of the phone that could only operate on 2G platforms had argued that there was no need to develop smartphones because they would rob them of business?

There would be hardly any development in the sector or at best the sector would be held back as the investors recoup their investment.

In the matatu industry as in technology, operators need to change with time. Rather than protect the 14-seaters, they should be considering how they can invest in new means of rapid transportation of people, more effective means of collecting a fare, and how to avoid police exploitation, among other things.

It will not do to constantly fall back on the argument that investors need protection. To do so is to retard the transport sector in the country. – Writer is the Dean, School of Communication at Daystar University