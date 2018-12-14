Police officers protest house allowances cut

Anxiety has gripped the police service over slashed house allowances by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC).

The most affected are lower cadre officers especially in the ranks of corporal, who are worried that they may not afford decent housing with the revised allowances.

The apprehension came as the National Treasury approved Sh10 billion budget for police house and commuter allowances sanctioned by the SRC.

On December 5, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho wrote to SRC secretary Anne Gitau requesting the commission consider the new allowances for the uniformed officers.

“Reference is made to your letter Ref SRC/TS/NPSC/3/35/5 Vol.II (68) dated December 4, 2018. Attached is a table that captures our understanding and concurrence following our meeting on December 3, 2018. Kindly approve implementation of the allowances as presented in the table,” he said.

A day before, Gitau wrote to National Treasury Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge seeking confirmation of availability of funds amounting to Sh5.7 billion and Sh5.3 billion as monthly house and commuter allowances respectively.

And in the initial proposal, Police Constables in Nairobi were to earn Sh18, 124, those in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Meru were to earn Sh13,124 and other regions across the country were expected to pocket Sh8,124 every month as house allowance.

However, as per the revised structure, Police Constables and Corporals which are the lowest cadres in Nairobi will now get Sh9,500. Constables will also earn Sh3,000 as commuter allowance while corporals will be paid Sh4, 000. This puts into question the kind of housing officers and their families will rent, given the steep house prices in Nairobi.

Officers in the same rank in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Thika, Kisii, Malindi, Kitale and Kakamega will earn Sh7,000, while those working in other regions will earn Sh5, 500.

A sergeant in Nairobi will earn Sh9,800 as house allowance, Sh4, 000 as commuter allowance while those in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Thika, Kisii, Malindi, Kitale and Kakamega will get Sh7, 300 in house allowance. Those working in other regions will earn Sh5,700.

Senior ranking officers in the rank of Assistant Inspector General of police in Nairobi is expected to pocket a house allowance of Sh55, 000, Sh16,000 in commuter allowance, while those in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Thika, Kisii, Malindi, Kitale and Kakamega will pocket Sh40,000 house allowance. Those in other areas holding the same posts rest will take home Sh28,800.

Officers in the rank of Commissioner of Police in Nairobi take home a house allowance of Sh45, 000, Sh12,000 in commuter allowance while those in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Thika, Kisii, Malindi, Kitale and Kakamega will get Sh34,000 house allowance. Those in other regions will be paid Sh24,000.

A senior sergeant of police in Nairobi is expected to receive Sh15, 700 in house allowance, Sh4, 000 in commuter allowance while those working in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Thika, Kisii, Malindi, Kitale and Kakamega will earn Sh11,300 in house allowance.

A police inspector in Nairobi will earn Sh24,000 in house allowance, Sh4,000 in commuter allowance while those in Mombasa, Kisumu, Nakuru, Nyeri, Eldoret, Thika, Kisii, Malindi, Kitale and Kakamega will get Sh15,000 in allowance.