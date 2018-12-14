We are one, Uhuru, Raila tell Kisumu

“Raila is in the government and we consult every day,” President Uhuru Kenyatta declared to an ecstatic crowd in Kisumu yesterday.

The statement that was music to the ears of fanatical followers of the National Super Alliance (Nasa) set the stage and mood for the President’s visit to the lakeside city.

It also underscored the reality of the March 9 handshake that cleansed the political bad blood between him and Raila.

Uhuru’s visit to Kisumu for the launch of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme was a show of easy camaraderie, stamped by the firm declaration the region would no longer be in the cold as its kingpin Raila was now in government.

The tour by the President, his deputy William Ruto, Raila, former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, 13 governors, 16 senators, Members of Parliament and other political leaders was fused with a conciliatory tone as each leader lauded the Building Bridges Initiative, a product of the handshake.

A convoy of more than 100 vehicles made five stops as the leaders made their way to Kisumu showground, the venue of pilot UHC launch.

Yesterday’s public show of unity by politicians who, a year ago, could hardly see eye to eye and whose exchanges were characterised by choice expletives was too many observers a reboot of the country’s political architecture.

By all accounts the visit demonstrated wide acceptance of the political ceasefire called nine months ago by the President and Raila, marking the end of months of political brinkmanship between them.

Raila was the first to address thousands of cheering residents in native Luo language: Ahero ka ema ne Jaramogi kod Jomo Kenyatta no chung’e higni mang’eny mokadho ma oyie riwo jo Kenya e kedo kod waclony. Omiyo birowa kae ne en bang’ paro e kinda kod ker Kenyatta ei dwarowa mar chako manyien (We did not just happen to start this visit here in Ahero. This was a carefully thought decision between myself and the President bearing in mind that Jomo Kenyatta and Oginga Odinga made a similar pact in 1961 to unite the country during the fight for independence. We, therefore, want to rectify whatever has gone wrong in this nation and start over).

Spur growth

The President, basking in rare adulation of Kisumu residents said the handshake, would spur growth and development in the entire nation.

“We sat down with my elder brother Raila and reviewed the journey of this country from independence. It was in the search for real solutions to problems affecting the people and we realised where the rain started. So we decided to reboot the country with that handshake. With the prevailing peace and unity we can achieve a lot together as a people,” Uhuru said.

Uhuru’s tour started at Ahero, 100m from Onjiko Primary School where the president’s motorcade was pelted during last year’s highly polarised electioneering period.

Yesterday, the locals showered the President with cheers as he made his address.

“We cannot call ourselves leaders yet our people shed blood every five years. We held hands and forgave the ills of the past. We must review the winner takes all notion of our politics. It is not healthy and breeds mistrust, hence the handshake,” he added.

Ruto, whose support for the handshake has often being questioned, took the opportunity to clear the air.

“This notion that I don’t support the handshake is a falsehood. When you see President Kenyatta on one side and Raila on the other then Ruto must be between them,” he said.

Siaya senator James Orengo dispelled the notion of a fall-out with Raila, his long time political ally.

“Ruto is saying that he’s between you and Raila but the 2022 secret is known to you and only you,” he said.