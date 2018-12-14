Former Ruaraka OCS convicted of murder

Former Ruaraka police boss Nahashon Mutua was yesterday convicted over the murder of an inmate five years ago. In her Judgment, Justice Stella Mutuku of High Court Criminal Division said the prosecution had proved beyond reasonable doubt that he tortured and killed a suspect Martin Koome Manyara while in custody at Ruaraka Police Station.

“I find that the prosecution has proved all the ingredients of murder against the accused. I, therefore, reject the accused person’s defence and I proceed to find the accused guilty as charged with murder and I convict him,” ruled Mutuku.

Mutua was charged with killing Martin Koome Manyara on the night of December 19, 2013, at Ruaraka Police Station in Nairobi county.

The senior police officer was charged with the murder after he bludgeoned a suspect to death in cells before he embarked on an elaborate scheme to cover up the murder. “I am persuaded by the evidence and I do not believe the defence evidence that he was assaulted by fellow inmates. I find the action of the accused to pay the bill of one of the suspect doubts his defence,” ruled Justice Mutuku.

Fatal injuries

“I am persuaded by the evidence on record availed by the prosecution that the accused person assaulted the deceased and occasioned him fatal injuries before having the deceased placed in the cells,” said the Judge.

Justice Mutuku said Mutua misused his authority as an OCS and flouted the Constitution while he assaulted the deceased.

The late Koome had been arrested for attempting to strangle his baby after chasing away his wife on a fateful night in Baba Dogo, Nairobi county.