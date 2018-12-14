Court halts demolition of Grand Manor Hotel

Nancy Gitonga and Benard Gitau @PeopleDailyKe

The demolition of multi-million shillings Grand Manor Hotel in Gigiri was temporarily halted yesterday after the owner Praful Kumar lodged an appeal.

Environment and Land Court judge Benard Eboso ordered that the demolition be stopped for seven days pending the hearing and determination of the case by the businessman.

Whitehorse Investments Limited through lawyer Githinji Marete informed the court that if the orders are not issued, Nairobi county will continue with the demolition of the said property.

The development came hours after Sany, the dreaded National Youth Service excavator, started tearing down the building. It targets diplomats frequenting various embassies and United Nations headquarters.

The excavator, moved in at 5 am and by 3 pm, only a quarter of the humongous building had been demolished. The hotel’s fate was sealed after a Nairobi Environment court failed to quash the demolition notice issued by the Nairobi county government. Proprietors of the building were served with the notice on December 14, 2017, on the ground that it failed to adhere to the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The move forced the hotel owner under Whitehorse Investments Limited to move to court and apply for judicial review to quash the notice.