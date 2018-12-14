Police ‘closing in’ on Kamto killers as autopsy conducted

by Sophie Njoka @PeopleDailyKe

Police yesterday said they were closing in on former Kilifi Deputy Governor Kennedy Kamto’s killers as two bullets lodged in his body were removed during an autopsy at the Coast Provincial General Hospital mortuary.

The postmortem led by chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor, shows Kamto was killed by three bullets, one of which went through his chest and pierced his heart causing his death while the others hit his head and left leg.

Regional Coordinator Bernard Lemparamai said police are still pursuing the killers, adding that the motive of the killing is yet to be established.

It also emerged that the deceased’s wife had been summoned at Nyali Police Station to record a statement together with the house help.

The body of the former deputy governor was later moved to Aga Khan Hospital mortuary.