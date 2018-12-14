Former KPC boss, six others released on Sh2m cash bail

Former Kenya Pipeline Company managing director Charles Tanui and six others were yesterday charged before an Anti-Corruption court with conspiracy to defraud the oil firm more than Sh659.9 million.

Appearing before Milimani senior principal magistrate Felix Kombo, Tanui, Phillip Kimeu, Bramwel Juma, Charles Ochieng, John Waka, Francis Obure and Berly Khasinah denied the charges.

Defence lawyers led by Dunstan Omari and Samson Nyaberi urged the court to release the accused on reasonable bail terms saying they are not a flight risk.

Tanui through his lawyer asked the court to allow him to deposit his passport after he travels back from Dubai where he is expected on official duty.

Oppose bail

The Prosecution did not oppose bail but urged the court to release the accused on bond terms commensurate with the money in question.

Kombo ordered the accused to be released on a cash bail of Sh2 million each. The magistrate further ordered all the accused to deposit their passport with the court.