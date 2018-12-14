Knut wants tutors hired before syllabus roll-out

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Teachers now want more resources channelled towards recruitment before the government can consider embarking on the new Competence Based Curriculum (CBC).

Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) secretary general Wilson Sossion said the government should give priority to quality public education system complete with trained and qualified teachers in every classroom, before implementing the curriculum.

He said the government should anchor education decisions on human rights and make it a public good, which must be at par with not only access but also a quality system.

“The government must re-align resources to first recruit teachers. Quality public education must be delivered in this country. Instead of the new curriculum, fix the shortage of teachers first. Any government that wants to deliver quality education must engage unions, we are available to help anytime,” he said.

Sossion said implementation of the curriculum was a channel that some government officials had planned to use to syphon public money through buying and selling of equipment.

Instead, he urged the government to use that money meant to implement it to digitise the current public education system saying it is unacceptable that teachers are still using chalks and blackboards at this time and age.

Sossion said teachers fully support Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed’s move to postpone implementation of the new curriculum saying that it must first be well thought out.

The Knut boss made the remarks yesterday during the 61st Annual Delegates Conference (ADC), underway at the Bomas of Kenya.

A majority of parents have been left pondering over the next move even though Amina maintained that those already in the new CBC will not be affected as they will continue using the 8-4-4 system.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Private Schools Association (KPSA) yesterday called for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s intervention to save the basic education sector.

The association urged the government to immediately convene an urgent meeting with key education stakeholders to fully address what it termed as looming disaster induced by the ministry’s decision.

In a statement, KPSA chairman Mutheu Kasanga said the National Assembly, through Education committee, should immediately be engaged for appropriate support on the legal framework for the new curriculum.