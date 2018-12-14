Aukot wants ‘money-wasting’ Handshake team halted.

Thirdway Alliance yesterday petitioned the High Court seeking to stop the Building Bridges Initiative to Unity Advisory Taskforce from continuing carrying out its mandate.

In a certificate of urgency, party leader Ekuru Aukot wants the court to stop the taskforce from conducting its work claiming that there was no public participation.

Aukot, through lawyer Mutuma Gichuru, claims the task force is a waste of public resources.

The party also says its operations are likely to spend public money at the expense of the taxpayer, adding that the activities are unconstitutional.

“The decision to gazette the taskforce is unconstitutional, unlawful, a waste of taxpayers money and against the public interest,” said Aukot.

He is also opposed to failure by the government to vet the task force members to establish if they are competent enough and their compliance in accordance with Chapter 6 of the Constitution.