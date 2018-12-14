Rotich vows to defy House resolutions on new projects

The National Treasury will defy untenable resolutions by Parliament, Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich has declared. He singled out a resolution-requiring Treasury to seek Parliament’s approval on projects exceeding Sh1 billion starting July next year.

The CS told the National Assembly Implementation Committee that the resolution is impossible to implement because some of the projects come after the budget has been passed.

Parliament has in the past accused Treasury of failing to implement its resolutions even after the House approved them. But the committee chairman advised the Treasury to seek the Attorney General’s opinion on the matter instead of dismissing it.

“A parliamentary resolution cannot be wished away the way you are doing. The other option you have is to seek the AG’s opinion on the matter and we as Parliament will be ready to interrogate the same. We are not here to undermine your office,” said chairman Moitalel ole Kenta.

But Rotich and his Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge told the committee yesterday that some of the resolutions coming from Parliament were indeed unconstitutional.

According to Thugge, the Constitution is clear that the National Treasury will be at liberty to spend money without the approval of Parliament in areas of emergency.

Rotich said there is a need to separate the Legislature and the Treasury in terms of oversight, adding that Parliament was attempting to play the Executive’s role.

The CS cited expenditures, which had to be done due to their nature of importance without the approval of Parliament.

For instance, Rotich told the committee, Treasury had to spend Sh1.4 billion to maize farmers, which was an unexpected expenditure.

“In fact, we were required to pay Sh2.3 billion but only Sh1.4 billion was available. We need not wait for Parliament to give a nod for the payments to be done,” Rotich told the committee.

Other unprecedented expenditures, which were not budgeted for included the extra payments for the Turkana Wind project and the Blue Economy Conference.

However, members put Rotich to task over the tendency by Treasury to make payments for unbudgeted projects.

Nominated MP Godfrey Osotsi cited the payment of Sh3.2 billion in respect to the controversial Ruaraka land which was sanctioned by Treasury and the recent award of a Sh4.2 billion for a road project in Pokot West.

But in his defence, Rotich said some of the projects were initiated by State corporations such as Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (Kerra) which the National Treasury is not involved.

On the controversial National Sports Fund, which is being claimed by both the Treasury and the Ministry of Sports, Rotich said he will be introducing some amendments geared towards addressing the conflict. Currently, Treasury is engaged with Parliament where it is seeking a nod to reducing the Government’s debt by half.