Habitat Shelter programme introduced locally

Habitat for Humanity’s Terwilliger Center for Innovation in Shelter has launched its first ShelterTech Accelerator Kenya programme.

The project aims to facilitate housing markets to better meet the needs of low-income households. It also seeks to identify, nurture and accelerate Kenyan start-ups and growth-stage firms that are bringing shelter products and services to the low-income household market.

“The ShelterTech Accelerator Kenya will contribute to the government of Kenya’s affordable housing pillar that aims to have at least 500,000 affordable homes in all major cities while ensuring 350,000 people get jobs in the housing sector by 2022,” says Jane Otima, Habitat for Humanity’s Associate Director for Market Systems and Entrepreneurship.

The ShelterTech Accelerator Kenya, is implemented by BDO East Africa in partnership with Pangea Accelerator, a platform connecting African start-ups with international investment and expertise and Strathmore University’s @iBizAfrica project.

About 61 per cent of Kenyans lives in a temporary shelter or low-quality housing, affecting the well being of families. The ShelterTech Accelerator Kenya brings together entrepreneurs, government, corporations and development partners in mapping out and showcasing innovation in improving access to shelter.

With over 94 applications from across Kenya, the project launch will unveil 30 start-ups and scale-ups selected to undergo a six-month acceleration programme, giving them access to expertise, networks and a chance to win an investment of up to $50,000 (Sh5.1 million) for their business. The project runs from last month -May 2019.

BDO’s CEO Sandeep Khapre says the project is an innovative initiative that will facilitate achievement of Habitat for Humanity’s Terwilliger Center for Innovation to build and expand inclusive housing markets.