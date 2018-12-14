Nyali Residence now talk of Mombasa.

Reuben Mwambingu @reubenmwambingu

A carnival mood spiced up by a soothing ambience defined the launch of the Sh2 billion ultramodern 13-storey Nyali Golf View Residence in Mombasa last weekend. The coastal city’s newest luxury serviced apartment lies adjacent to Links Road in the serene and balmy Nyali suburbs.

As guests trooped in, they were treated to cool coconut drinks popularly known as madafu before ushers escorted us to the elevator doors. It was a breathtaking feeling as we marvelled the surrounding via transparent elevators as they glided their way up to the 12th floor where the launch was being hosted.

We were then shepherded into a well-decorated interior characterised by colourful and arty neon decorations. Deputy President William Ruto, who toured the facility, hailed it as a national treasure.

Mount Kenya University chairman, Simon Gicharu, the entrepreneur behind the venture, said: “We have spent Sh2 billion to put up this facility. When we started building it, there were cases of insecurity in Mombasa, but we did not give up. We proceeded with our dream and today you can see Mombasa is not the way it was sometime back.”

Gicharu said putting up the facility was not a walk in the park as it had taken six years in a quest to deliver a masterpiece. “This is why as you stand on the rooftop, you can view Mombasa at 360 degrees…possibly this building is the tallest in Mombasa,” he said.

The facility has a water purification plant to allow tenants quench their thirst with clean fresh water directly from the taps in the building and has created 25 jobs directly already. Dr Benedict Mutuku, CEO of Goldwyne Consult, that is managing the Nyali Golf View Residence, said the luxurious residence consists of both furnished and unfurnished apartments.

“From the first floor up to the ninth floor, the homes are unfurnished but the10th to 12th-floor apartments are furnished. “We are targeting both international and local guests for both long-term and short-term stays. We have 64 apartments and a presidential penthouse,” he said.

He boasted that the magnificent home is the perfect place for families to reside and reconnect. “Residents will be revelling in the stunning coastal views revealed from the private balcony of luxurious accommodations inspired by the ocean,” he added.

Mutuku said the facility was already at 85 per cent occupied by opening day, adding that the occupants are a mixture both local and international guests. “The bookings came in less than three months after the completion of the building, an indication that the property business in Mombasa is a thriving business. Today, the opening day, we have received bookings of at least six apartments,” he said.

Kilifi County minister for Tourism Nahida Mohamed Athman said the new facility has opened just when the tourism sector is on a high note, with hotels reporting good occupancies.

Mutuku said holiday apartments help plug demand for beds in Mombasa during peak holiday seasons. “This facility will delight seasoned travellers with a state-of-the-art gymnasium and swimming pool, making it a perfect base for domestic and international guests alike,” he added.