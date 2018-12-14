More than Sh300m lost in NOCK scam

Fred Aminga @faminga

National Oil Company of Kenya (NOCK) staff have leaked damning reports indicating how the corporation could be losing millions of shillings after handing over a site at KPA Mombasa to a private firm.

In a business model that makes the corporation reduce profit margins instead of gaining, and also puts the corporation in further risks of losing more at the site since management onus is with a third party, documents at our disposal indicate NOCK could have lost millions of shillings in the running deal.

An internal audit report done in 2017 and submitted to the chief executive indicates that while both the finance and internal audit flagged off the losses by the said firm, and even recommended that the corporation reverse the model with the firm, the verdict was allegedly never presented to the board.

More interesting is the fact that a search at Energy Regulatory Commission registers shows that the company is not registered as a petroleum transporter and thus they do not qualify for the said contract.

Our sources at the corporation indicate that up to Sh300 million could have been lost through the deal. The firm which is still on contract with the corporation is said to be among the reasons the corporation did not complete an audit in the corporation that was to end on September 30, 2018.

Copies of another internal audit report dated October 2018, reveals a reported loss of 2,189,569 litres of AGO (Diesel) and 125,892 litres of PMS (Petrol), which the firm opted to show as products on transit, yet there is nothing in transit.

Our sources say this theft has been perpetrated by unscrupulous employees of the firm and National Oil internal staff in Mombasa, by preparing delivery notes in the Oracle system and immediately cancelling them without notifying the teams involved. The cancelled orders are then used to collect fuel from the National Oil terminals and then the fuel is sold to third parties.

Our source estimates that total loss based on lost stocks is valued at Sh330 million. For the services rendered to National Oil, the firm has been paid over Sh80 million for site management, transport of fuel and hire of bowsers.

After NOCK posted net losses of over Sh100 million, Internal Audit report of 2017 recommended change of tact, asking the corporation to consider managing the KPA contract like all the other contracts, devoid of sub-contracting deals.

This never happened, and to date, it is estimated that in excess of Sh400 million could have been lost, and more could be revealed after the corporation engaged the services of forensic auditors to look into the case.