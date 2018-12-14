Corruption is top concern to family firms, says study

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

A new survey has revealed that corruption, at 72 per cent, is the key challenge to Kenyan family businesses. It also notes that access to skills, costs of energy, raw materials and international competition are impeded business by more than half.

Of the 46 Kenyan family businesses surveyed 83 per cent expect to grow over the next two years, which is similar to the global average of 84 per cent.

“Businesses in Kenya are more likely to say growth will be quick and aggressive (30 per cent compared to 16 per cent globally). International sales currently account for 26 per cent of Kenyan family business turnover and is predicted to account for 30 per cent in five years’ time,” says the PwC Global Family Business Survey.

The survey estimates that in terms of business goals, the maintenance of the best talent, via recruitment and retention, for the business was crucial with 93 per cent citing this.

The 2018 PwC’s Family business Survey 2018 (Kenya) reinforces the results of the 2016 survey finding on the “missing middle” with regard to strategy at family businesses over the medium term. However, the report advises that a strong values-led culture can help to bridge that gap further.

“Our research globally and in Kenya highlights the benefits of a values-led approach that can focus a family business on the continuity planning they need to do, and how that approach can help attract and equip the next generation with the skills needed to thrive in a digital age.,” Michael Mugasa, PwC Kenya Leader for Private Company and Family Business Services said.

He added that a values-led approach is also part of the professionalisation journey for many family businesses and private companies in Kenya.

Annual growth

While 75 per cent of family businesses believe their stronger culture and values gives them an advantage over non-family businesses, less than half – 49 per cent of respondents – have those values articulated in written form. Among those family businesses reporting double-digit annual growth, 53 per cent were able to point towards a codified set of values.

This reflects the increasing emphasis needed on integrating business ownership strategies and family business growth strategies. It was also noted that despite family businesses’ confidence and growth potential, family businesses were advised to note that growth expectations are not always achieved.

“While the aspiration is strong, focusing on strategic planning remains a blind spot for too many businesses,” said PwC Kenya Country Senior Partner Peter Ngahu.

About 48 per cent say they have a formal mid-term strategic plan in place, 11 per cent have no plan, 22 per cent of Kenyan family businesses expect to change their business model over the next two years and 61 per cent say they will bring in professional expertise from outside the family.

After surveying nearly 3,000 family businesses across 53 territories, it emerged that family businesses – built around strong values and with an aspirational purpose – have a competitive advantage in disruptive times,that pay off in real terms.

“Therefore we believe there is an enormous opportunity for family businesses to start generating real gains from their values and purpose by adopting an active approach that turns these into their most valuable asset,” says the report.