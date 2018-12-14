EU gives Kisii Sh110m for banana plant

The European Union has given Kisii county Sh110 million to set up a banana processing factory to create jobs. The plant is also expected to boost farmers’ earnings by providing them with ready market for the crop.

Governor James Ongwae said the county has set aside Sh45 million for the project and has secured 1.6- acre land at the Agricultural Training Centre to build the plant.

Speaking during Jamhuri Day celebrations at Gusii Stadium, he said the project will be launched in January and the factory will be ready for use in 2020.

“The Kisii banana value chain project envisages establishment of 135 green banana crop collection centres across the county,” he said.

Ongwae said farmers will be guided to plant a variety of bananas, and urged them to spare land to plant enough to keep the factory running.

He decried exploitation of farmers by middlemen, adding that the county has set aside Sh631 million to construct and repair roads to enable farmers ferry their produce to markets.