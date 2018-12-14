Beneficiaries of cash transfer plan to use banks of choice.

George Odiwuor @PeopleDailyKe

Beneficiaries of the State cash transfer programme have a reason to smile after they were allowed to use banks of their choice to receive the money.

The beneficiaries include orphans and vulnerable children, persons living with disabilities (PLWDs) and the elderly.

Initially, the government deposited the funds in Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) and Post Bank. Beneficiaries receives Sh2,000 monthly each.

In Homa Bay county, some elderly persons had raised concern over travelling for long distances to access the money.

“There have been complaints by senior citizens that some areas do not have the banks the government had engaged for the exercise. This is an opportunity to take their money closer to them, the government will later use the mobile phone banking system,” said Peter Kutere, county Children Affairs and Social Services co-ordinator.

Speaking yesterday at Kabunde Social Hall in Homa Bay town, Kutere said migration to the new system is ongoing until Saturday, next week. Beneficiaries will have to confirm their existence every six months.