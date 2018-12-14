Iddi, Musician

Best thing about being Kenyan?

Everything excites me.

One thing that many people do not know about you?

Most don’t know that I am actually Kenyan born and raised in Mombasa, and that I am a Muslim.

Biggest misconception people have about you?

Most people say I am proud because of my celebrity status. I am, however, humble and quite sociable. I get a lot of ‘unakaa uko na maringo’ comments.

Memorable country you have ever been to?

Tanzania and Uganda. The people are warm and welcoming. It reminded me of how humanity should be.

Sweetest act anyone has ever done for you?

My little sister is always waiting for me to come on TV whenever I am out for an interview or a scene in a programme.

What’s your favourite restaurant in town?

Mombasa is a coastal town, there’s a lot of good food, so I eat wherever there’s good Kenyan food.

Best advice you have ever received?

My father told me, stay positive, spread love and always pray.

Best childhood memories?

Going to the beach then on our way back home, we would collect cans of cooking fat. We would then apply its contents on our bodies, otherwise going back home with visibly dry skin would attract thorough caning.

Worst habits?

Postponing doing laundry, which works against me as I never wear a piece of clothing twice.

Best way to relax?

Go park at the beach, play some chill house music volume below 10 and drink something that calms my mind.

Hardest decision you ever made?

Turning down requests to go for music auditions. I struggle with being judged by people who are not talented singers.

Craziest rumour you ever heard about yourself?

The craziest one has always been about me leaving Deliah Ipupa (a top model) and going for Archy Kawere of Beryl Entertainment. That was a bad rumour beacuse Kawere is my friend’s wife.

What is your best physical feature?

Most women say my eyes, but I don’t see anything unique about them.