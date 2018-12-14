FeaturesPeople Daily

Popular actor, Jamal Nassor Rashid is dead

Betty Muindi December 14, 2018
2,444 Less than a minute
Popular television actor Jamal Nussul Gaddafi.

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation TV series Vioja Mahakamani judge, Jamal Nassor Rashid was on Tueday night stabbed to death in what has been described as a love affair gone wrong.

According to reports, his girlfriend Grace Kanamu Namulo, 40, allegedly stabbed him using a kitchen knife during a party at Arks Hotel in Mulolongo, Mombasa Road.

He was rushed to Shalom Hospital for emergency treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Grace was arraigned in court yesterday and detained for five more days to allow for investigations.

Jamal is a popular face on TV as he has acted as Baba Junior in a KTN series Junior, Jastorina, among others. Kenyans, shocked by his death flooded social media with messages of condolence. May Jamal’s soul rest in peace.

Show More

Related Articles

December 14, 2018
2,498

CS Echesa wades into long-running feuds to stir waters

December 14, 2018
2,497

Nyali Residence now talk of Mombasa

December 14, 2018
2,564

‘We will remit housing tax if CBA is reviewed’

December 14, 2018
2,522

Equity silence KPA to level final playoff in Mombasa