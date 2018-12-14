Popular actor, Jamal Nassor Rashid is dead

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation TV series Vioja Mahakamani judge, Jamal Nassor Rashid was on Tueday night stabbed to death in what has been described as a love affair gone wrong.

According to reports, his girlfriend Grace Kanamu Namulo, 40, allegedly stabbed him using a kitchen knife during a party at Arks Hotel in Mulolongo, Mombasa Road.

He was rushed to Shalom Hospital for emergency treatment, but he was pronounced dead on arrival. Grace was arraigned in court yesterday and detained for five more days to allow for investigations.

Jamal is a popular face on TV as he has acted as Baba Junior in a KTN series Junior, Jastorina, among others. Kenyans, shocked by his death flooded social media with messages of condolence. May Jamal’s soul rest in peace.