Clean energy can save Sh52b at refugee camps

Fred Aminga @faminga

A report is urging the uptake of cleaner energy and help save up to $517 million (Sh52 billion) at various refugee camps set aside to manage humanity during crisis.

The move will not only save the cost, but go a long way towards making the camps more sustainable, by reducing uptake of the otherwise quick-to-deploy fossil oil generators, adds the report.

Yet, it says, aid organisations are often paying extremely high prices for the electricity they generate using fossils. In Kenya, annual spending on diesel and petrol for some seven major agencies was $6.7 million (Sh670 million) in 2017.

Average amount

World Food Programme estimates that the average amount spent on generating electricity in UN compounds is $0.60 (Sh60) per kWh, whereas average electricity price is $0.20 (Sh20) per kWh in the UK, $0.10 (Sh10) per kWh in the US, and $0.08 (Sh8) per kWh in China and India.

It estimates that around five per cent of humanitarian agency expenditure is spent on such fuels – equal to $1.2 billion (Sh120 billion) in 2017.

Energy is not given much thought – diesel is the go-to fuel because it is what agencies are used to and it is quick-to-deploy,” says The Costs of Fuelling Humanitarian Aid (LINK) report co-author Owen Grafham.

The report says that the number of those fleeing conflict rose by three million between 2016 and 2017, from 68.5 million, which is 60 per cent higher compared to 10 years ago.