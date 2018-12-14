Tax income: Why Kenya lags behind EAC peers

Martin Mwita @MwitaMartin

Extreme enforcement of tax regulation is to blame for Kenya’s dismal performance in tax collection with the country trailing its East African Community peers of Rwanda and Uganda.

Kenya ranks at position 91 out of 190 countries in the global Paying Taxes 2019 index, a new report by audit firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and World Bank shows. This signals minimal impact from government tax reforms spearheaded by Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

The report ranks Rwandese as the top taxpayers in the region with the country being ranked 35 globally. Uganda is ranked 87, three positions ahead of Kenya.

Kenya’s dismal performance has been blamed on extreme enforcement actions by government agencies, automated assessments such as the newly- introduced Value Added Tax Auto Assessment (VAA) and lapses in tax dispute resolution.

For instance, there has not been any sitting by the tax appeal tribunal since April this year as the panel is not fully constituted. The tribunal has only a chairman without members.

“No case has been put forward nor heard. This is affecting Kenya’s tax dispute resolution processes,” said Steve Okello, PwC head of tax (East Africa).Numerous taxes imposed by both national and county governments have also been blamed for affecting compliance levels as Kenyans feel overtaxed.

The report comes at a time KRA continues to struggle to meet its tax obligations with National Treasury raising the target almost every financial year as it seeks to finance economic growth. The taxman has a target of Sh1.97 trillion in the current financial year ending June 30, 2019, up from Sh1.6 trillion the previous financial year.

To help meet the target, the National Treasury has introduced an array of taxes captured in the Finance Act 2018 which was signed into law by President Uhuru Kenyatta on September 21. This includes the eight per cent value added tax (VAT) on petroleum products (revised from 16%) and levies in the financial sector services among them mobile money services.

KRA has, however, already missed its collection target by about 16 per cent in the three months ended September 2018, where Treasury data shows the taxman collected Sh320.311 billion from an expected Sh380.76 billion for the period.

Corporate investors

The government is also putting pressure on its citizens and the corporate investors with high tax rates compared to its peers in the region, experts say.

Though the current corporate tax rate applicable in Kenya is 30 per cent in the case of resident corporations (limited liability companies), non-resident companies with a permanent establishment in the country are taxed up to 37.5 per cent, which is perceived to be higher compared to other East Africa countries which are levying 34 per cent.

“There is still a lot that Kenyans can do. We can reduce the number of taxes by consolidating taxes to be paid. We can make the iTax process more efficient to reduce time spent on filing among other measures,” Okello told People Daily on the sideline of the report’s release event.