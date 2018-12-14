May at EU talks in attempt to save Brexit

London, Thursday

Bloodied but not yet beaten, Prime Minister Theresa May holds last-ditch talks with EU leaders on Thursday as she battles to save both her Brexit deal and her career.

The British leader, who survived a confidence vote staged by her own party’s MPs late on Wednesday, needs to turn a narrow victory on home turf into an unlikely away win.

May will meet EU President Donald Tusk for what he called “last-minute talks” before being joined by her 27 counterparts for a European Union summit — less than three weeks after they approved the Brexit divorce papers.

The other EU members have drawn up a six-paragraph statement they hope will appease concerns about the “Irish backstop” measure in the Brexit withdrawal agreement and help get the deal through the British parliament.

Last month the withdrawal accord was hailed as the end to a 17-month negotiation, and leaders dared hope they had saved Britain from crashing out of the union on March 29 .

But when May brought the hard-fought deal back to Britain she ran into renewed opposition from hardline Brexiteers in her own party and balked at putting it to a vote in parliament on Tuesday, fearing a crushing defeat. — AFP