Trans Nzoia seeks to set up new water firm

Mwangi Willy @PeopleDailyKe

Trans Nzoia county government has initiated plans to set up a rival water company to handle water management services in the region accusing the Nzoia Water Services Company (NZOWASCO) of poor services.

Governor Patrick Khaemba said the new water firm would take over Nzowasco services in a bid to guarantee residents’ quality services and extension of water circulation.

“As people of Trans Nzoia, we are tired of poor services by Nzowasco,” said Khaemba during Jamhuri Day celebrations in Makutano.

Hospital Ward Rep Erick Wafula said the Assembly is debating a motion to have the county break ties with NZOWASCO.

Firm’s board of directors’ chairman Furaha Lusweti urged Khaemba to shelve the plan saying they are making changes to bring sanity.