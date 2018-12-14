Slain Catholic priest had ‘feared for his life’

The Catholic Church yesterday called for a probe into the cold-blood murder of Father John Njoroge of Kinoo Parish in Kiambu county.

The call to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to arrest and prosecute the masterminds of the killing came after it emerged that the deceased had expressed fear for his life following differences over the parish management with some unnamed individuals.

Condolence message

Addressing mourners during the requiem for the slain priest at the St Peter’s Catholic Church, the headquarters of the Kinoo parish, Fr Patrick Ndung’u said Fr Njoroge had reached out to his colleagues for prayers over the differences.

“We cannot all agree that the priest was killed by thugs who wanted to steal Sunday’s collection. How much is it? Is that the cost of someone’s life?” posed Ndung’u, who spoke on behalf of other priests and read the church’s condolence message.

“As human beings, we can forgive, but we ask the DCI and all other investigating bodies to do their work properly and establish the motive of his murder,” he said. Even though he didn’t explain much at the pulpit, Ndung’u urged church members to support their church leaders as opposed to frustrating them.

The clergy then led faithful in procession from the church to the spot where Fr Njoroge was shot dead, held prayers before laying a floral tribute at the scene.

Kinoo MCA Kimani wa Wanjiku described the deceased as understanding, a good listener, prayerful, a teacher and a humble church leader.

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu called for a thorough probe into the priest’s killing and asked Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet to intensity patrols to stem rising insecurity in the area.

Arrest killers

“We don’t want to hear cases of robbery here, murder and houses being broken into. We are in the festive season. We want the killers of the priest be arrested as quickly as possible and security beefed up,” he said.

According to Kiambu County Police Commander Adiel Nyange, Fr Njoroge was obstructed by four men who were on two motorcycles as he drove along a rough road.