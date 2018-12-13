Inaugural CDF Trophy golf attracts 200 players

Over 200 golfers are expected to grace the annual Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Trophy golf tourney scheduled to tee off at 7am tomorrow at the par 71 Muthaiga Golf club.

The event, co-sponsored by Vivo Energy Kenya will be the grand finale of high profile Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) golf events that began with the chairman’s golf tournament and have traversed the country with the Saturday event acting as the culmination of the KDF golf calendar.

“We are grateful to Vivo Energy Kenya for the huge boost towards staging of this year’s event. KDF golf had for a while gone down but in the last two years we have revived it and we are doing well. The sport is gaining popularity amongst military personnel.

We can only grow from here,” said KDF Golf Club patron Major General George Owino. Owino who is the Commandant of Kenya Military Academy says that they have introduced golf at the Lanet based training school as they intend to equip the cadets with basic golf skill.

Apart from the KDF trainees, 75 children from within the military camp and surrounding schools are already benefitting from the program. This is in line with this year’s CDF event that is geared towards promoting skills and participation of golfers in the military and golfing fraternity.

“Golf is a big sport in Kenya and we intend to have our personnel on that front too. The upcoming Kenya Open event, for instance, will be broadcasted to millions of people across the globe and that will in turn grow our sport,” added Owino adding that the Lanet course is the third in the military after Kenya Air Force on Juja road and Thika Barracks.

Speaking at the launch of the Saturday event, Executive vice president Vivo Energy East and South Region David Mureithi, while handing over a Sh 600,000 sponsorship to the organisers, termed the partnership a great step in redefining their relationship with KDF.

“We are excited to sponsor this year’s CDF Trophy, a statement of our commitment to our relationship with the military. We wish all golfers best of luck on the course,” Mureithi said.