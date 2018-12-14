Full transition to secondary education laudable

Daniel Chemjor

Retired President Mwai Kibaki will be remembered for implementing the Free Primary Education (FPE) to give children – all children, regardless of their background, an equal opportunity to education.

Today, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s push for full transition from primary to secondary school is laudable and marks another significant step in the quest to get as many pupils as possible to secondary school.

Education is one of the major equalising factor in every economy. When children from disadvantaged backgrounds are allowed to access good facilities they are able to explore their full potential, compete and secure chances that come with merit.

The Presidential directive is facing a myriad of challenges ranging from putting a strain on limited resources to compromising the quality of education given the teacher-student ratio.

The just-concluded selection to national schools has faced headwinds with some parents complaining that their children were denied an opportunity to join schools associated with a history of excellent performance.

While all this is happening, Education Cabinet secretary Amina Mohammed this week exonerated her ministry from any wrongdoing with regard to Form One selection saying laid out criteria, merit, pupil’s choice,equity and affirmative action were factors put into consideration during the selection process.

Each year, more than one million pupils sit the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination, with at least 200,000 missing placement into Form One. This means that they discontinue learning and engage into menial jobs or into crime.

Therefore, the full transition into secondary school presents an opportunity for the country to combat illiteracy, ignorance and social ills such as crime.

For this reason, during implementation, the initiative should be well thought out and planned for success and sustainability. This is because, let us hypothetically say all the slightly above one million pupils enrol for Form One in 2019.

In four years, they will be completing their secondary school education. What would be government’s exit strategy for these students? Will they all be absorbed in universities and the available Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions?

Meritocracy is a system alien to Africa. The idea of meritocracy has long pervaded conversations about how economic growth occurs in countries such as the United States.

The concept is grounded in the belief that our economy rewards the most talented and innovative, regardless of gender, race, socioeconomic status, and the like. Individuals who rise to the top are supposed to be the most capable of driving organisational and economic performance.

More recently, however, concerns about the actual effects of meritocracies are rising. In the case of gender, research across disciplines shows that believing an organisation or its policies are merit-based makes it easier to overlook the subconscious operation of bias.

In a journal titled ‘Interdisciplinary History’, economist Claudia Goldin wrote that when it comes to education, historically, “Americans equate a meritocracy with equality of opportunity and an open, forgiving, and publicly funded school system for all. To Americans, education has been the great equaliser, and generator, of a ‘just’ meritocracy.”

This idea also pervades economic development and policy circles. India, a society once famous for its caste inequality and number of ‘missing women,’ has embraced the value of meritocracy for the modern economy and now touts its success in advancing merit over historic prejudices in education.

Since 2010, the Right to Education Act has guaranteed free schooling for all Indian children up to age 14, and by 2013, 92 per cent of children, nearly half of them girls, were enrolled in primary school. Kenya is certainly on the right path to achieving equality through education for all. – The writer is a producer at K24 TV.