Former Ruaraka Officer Commanding Station, Nahashon Mutua has been found guilty of torturing a suspect to death five years ago.

Mutua was charged with the murder of Martin Koome, a suspect who had been arrested over a domestic brawl. Kevin Odhiambo was initially charged with the murder of Koome, but was later exonerated after investigations by the independent policing oversight authority instead linked Mutua to the crime.