Pochettino hails Tottenham for reaching Champions League last 16

Barcelona, Wednesday @PeopleSports11

Mauricio Pochettino hailed the greatest achievement of his Tottenham team as they fought back from the dead to reach the Champions League last-16.

Lucas Moura scored the vital equaliser in the 85th minute to clinch a draw in Barcelona and Spurs were helped through by PSV Eindhoven who held Inter Milan to a 1-1 draw in the San Siro.

The two results mean the Londoners, having taken only one point from their first three games, have rallied to finish second in the group with eight points, above Inter on the head-to-head results against the Italians, and they go through with group winners Barca. It has been a remarkable fight back since the disappointment of 2-2 draw at PSV in October.

“I am so happy and so proud. After the draw in Eindhoven, no-one believed in us. Everyone said it was Mission Impossible but nothing in football is impossible if you have the faith and the quality,” said Pochettino.

“We are in the next stage. It is a massive achievement for the club. I am so happy for our fans, here and at home in London and around the world. It’s a massive boost for the club and to have the idea to play the next stage next year in the new stadium is a massive motivation for us,” he added.

“It’s important for the club and we’re so happy. And I want to congratulate the chairman Daniel Levy. The players and the manager get the praise but him and the board are building what I think we will be one of the best stadiums in the world and we want to congratulate him,” said the Argentine.

Spurs fell behind in the seventh minute to a goal by Ousmane Dembele and Philippe Coutinho twice hit the woodwork. -DAILYMAIL