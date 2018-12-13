Time to nail down last 32 slots as Europa League group stage action

London, Wednesday @PeopleSports11

There will be 11 places in the round of 32 up for grabs on Thursday as the UEFA Europa League group stage draws to a conclusion.

Who will stay in the hunt to lift the heaviest of the UEFA club competition trophies and what records could be set?

Villarreal made it through all six of their past group stages and must draw at home to Spartak Moscow to avoid that streak ending. They also qualified from both their UEFA Cup group stages.

No side has been eliminated from the Europa League with over 10 points but Standard Liege would be the first if they win and Sevilla beat Krasnodar by four goals or less.Salzburg, Chelsea and Eintracht Frankfurt could win all six group games. That has happened seven times before with the Austrian outfit the only side ever to do it twice (2009/10, 2013/14).

The biggest winning margin in the group stage is 11 points. Chelsea will match or better that if they beat Vidi and BATE do not win.

By contrast, seven points is the lowest total ever earned to get a side out of the group stage. Slavia, BATE and Vidi could match that while PAOK could progress with six.

Standard Liege (2011/12) and Salzburg (2017/18) are the only sides to complete a group stage with only one goal conceded but Chelsea could do the same. Sarpsborg are the only one of this season’s UEFA competition group stage debutants who can still go through. -UEFA