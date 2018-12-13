K’Ogalo warm up for Lobi Stars visit by thrashing Zoo in league encounter

Gor Mahia warned up for this weekend’s CAF Champions League clash with Nigeria’s Lobi Stars by hammering Zoo FC 4-0 in a SportPesa Premier League tie at Kasarani Stadium yesterday.

Having lost 2-1 to Bandari in the opening match of the season on Sunday, K’Ogalo were in no mood to drop more points and were ahead as early as the first minute when Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan opened the scoring before sealing his brace 15 minutes later.

Kenyan international Samuel Onyango and new boy Erisa Ssekisambu added further goals as K’Ogalo began their season proper.

Guikan’s second came from the penalty spot after Francis Mustafa’s pass found Onyango in the box and as he prepared to pull the trigger, he was hacked down by Sindano Sabiri’s trailing leg, earning K’Ogalo the penalty.

The Ivorian stepped up and made no mistakes, sending Ugandan custodian Martin Elungat the wrong way in between Zoo’s goal.

Onyango then turned from provider to scorer six minutes to the break when he rushed to meet a 50-50 ball with Elungat which he won and expertly chipped it into the far right corner.

As Gor cruised, Zoo struggled create chances, perhaps affected by the departure of top scores Michael Madoya and Nicholas Kipkurui to Tusker and Gor respectively, and it was no surprise when Ssekisambu made it 4-0.

Victory means Gor’s new Turkish coach Hassan Oktay has tasted his first win since taking over from Briton Dylan Kerr and he wants more.

“I am happy because we have shown that we can play well and score goals. I know we can do more and we will continue working hard so that we bring the best out of these quality group of players,” said Oktay.