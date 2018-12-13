Anyango upsets Mongeli at chess event in Parklands

Sandra Wekesa @PeopleSport11

Debutant Edna Anyango handed Women Fide Master (WFM) Sasha Mongeli a rude awakening by beating her on the opening day of the National Chess Championships at Parklands Sports Club yesterday.

Bank of Africa’s Anyango won in 58 moves in a game that lasted more than three hours.

No one had given the unknown Anyango a chance as she had been paired against a player who was just last week named the StarTimes Player of The Month after an outstanding performance during the Olympiad in Georgia.

“She left her queen exposed and I took advantage to capture. I am very delighted by the this win since I had expected at best a draw,” said Anyango.

In other matches, Cynthia Awino also caused an upset after bringing down Olympian Daphne Mwikali while defending champions Ben Magana and Joyce Nyaruai also won their opening matches. Magana edged out Andrew Owili while Nyaruai was too good for eight-year-old Janki Nipul Shah.

The win has bolstered the chances of Magana and Nyaruai to win their titles for the second year in a row. Nyaruai needed just 34 moves to win her game and her opponent admitted it was a tough one against the champion.

“I made a mistake and she took advantage of it but it was a great game for me. I hope to do better in the coming games,” she said.