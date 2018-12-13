Red Carpet, Kabete roll over opponents to lift Wanyonyi Cup

Red Carpet and Kabete Chicks are the new champions of Tim Wanyonyi Super Cup after both teams won their respective finals at Kabete National Polytechnic grounds yesterday.

Carpet put up a spirited fight to outshine Leeds United 4-2 on post-match penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation time in what was a nail-biting men’s final of the three-month competition graced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Collins Sangami of Red Carpet broke the deadlock in the 38th minute through a penalty but Kelvin Juma restored parity in the early minutes of the second half and both teams held on until the final whistle. In the shoot-outs, Patrick Otiende, Godes Odongo, Daniel Outa and Sangami scored for Carpet while Leeds got their goals through Juma Kelvin and Erick Macrios.

Meanwhile, Patriots Queens lived to rue their missed chances as they went down 2-0 to Kabete Chicks in a one-sided women’s final.

Chicks netted their first goal through forward Ann Koki who capitalised on a goalmouth melee to fire in a thunderbolt before Lati Atieno doubled the advantage with a tap in after she was left unmarked inside the box.

Winners of the tournament, a brainchild of Westland’s MP Tim Wanyonyi, received Sh75,000 while second-placed teams walked home with Sh50, 000. Third place attracted Sh30,000.

“We are proud of this of tournament because it brings together youth from different parts of the country all with a common goal of playing in Europe. We have scouts from top Kenyan Premier League sides like Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards here who have come to identify talents. It’s time the government invested in football because if we could have this kind of initiative in every county, Kenya can achieve more,” said Wanyonyi.

Raila echoed Wanyonyi’s sentiments, calling on the government to put in place proper infrastructure to ensure talents are easily identified and nurtured if Harambee Stars has to build on their Africa Cup of Nations qualification by reaching more high-profile events and performing better.