Politicians, lawyers and activists feted on Jamhuri Day

Eliud Kipchoge, the greatest marathon runner of all time, was conspicuously missing from Jamhuri Day State awards dished out to outstanding Kenyans yesterday.

The commendations are bestowed in recognition of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and cuts across all spheres. A holder of the Head of State Commendation from heroic deeds a decade ago, an upgrade was due.

Recipients yesterday ranged from 11 sitting governors, members of parliament past and present, military officers, police officers, prosecutors and the general public.

However, Kipchoge could not be squeezed among the hundreds recognised despite his global feats that hoisted Kenya before the rest of the world.

The marathon star won the 2018 London Marathon and set the record over 42km distance in Berlin at an unprecedented 2:01:39. His achievements earned him accolades on the global stage where the name Kenya reverberated across the world.

Just last week, he was named IAAF World Athlete of the Year in an auspicious occasion in Monaco, to become just the second Kenyan after David Rudisha to earn the accolade which is reserved for the very best in athletics.

His omission by his country of birth left sports enthusiasts disappointed and seething.

Kipchoge’s fortunes locally are a stark contrast to how the rest of the world deems him. Multinational corporate and charitable organisations are falling over themselves trying to identify with Kipchoge’s achievements while Kenya continues to snub him. Only automaker Isuzu have a well-known brand endorsement deal with Kipchoge locally.

By contrast, media US giants ESPN named Kipchoge the second most dominant athlete in 2018 ahead of celebrated American basketball star LeBron James, Ballon D’Or winner Luka Modric, tennis legend Novak Djokovic and five-time Formula One winner Lewis Hamilton in a report released yesterday.

United Nations Kenya had named him Person of The Year in October, leaving plenty of questions unanswered.

A social media user wrote: “This year @EliudKipchoge was named @UnKenya person of the year, @iaaforg male athlete of the year and 2nd most dominant athlete of the year by @easpn but Kenyan government didn’t see fit to give him a state commendation? Wow!!” Indeed, wow!