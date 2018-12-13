Machakos ‘nyumba ishirini’ initiative

Machakos county government has embarked on a unique health surveillance concept dubbed, Nyumba Ishirini Afya Initiative, that is focused on promoting proper health practices.

Governor Alfred Mutua’s advisor on health Dr Ancient Kituku, the model, which has been tried and tested in most of West African countries to contain spread of Ebola, will not only foster promotion, but also bring about preventive aspects of the Universal Health Care (UHC).

In this particular model, each of the 240 sub-locations in the county will have 10 community health workers, who are being trained on aspects of hygiene management, diatetics, diabetes and blood pressure testing among other ailments. Each Community health worker will manage 20 households in their village.

“The 2,400 workers will be conducting household campaigns to ensure that every sick person is taken to hospital, advise pregnant mother’s to attend clinics, advise on healthy nutrition, conduct vaccinations, and report on outbreaks to ensure people’s health contained. This concept is similar the famous Nyumba Kumi initiative for security,” he said.

Dr Kituku said over 400,000 people have been enrolled into the UHC progrsmme from the 311,000 registered principals across the county ahead of the initiative launch by President Uhuru Kenyatta today.

The county has a population of 1.2 million people, who have high hopes in the programme. In terms of preparedness, Governor Afred Mutua said that there are a total of 157 heath facilities in Machakos county, including one level 5 hospital, four level 4 hospitals, 31 health centres and 121 dispensaries, which spread across the 40 wards of the county.

“In Machakos, we are well prepared and waiting for the rollout of the programme. It helps that we have been the leading county in health provision, so we are starting at a good place.” said Mutua.