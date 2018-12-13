A 200-bed hospital opens to the public

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKE

Construction of a 200-bed capacity referral hospital in Seme sub-county, Kisumu county is complete. The facility is expected to start operations in six months time.

Once fully operational, the hospital named Sheikh Zayed is expected to decongest Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, which is struggling to cope with a huge influx of patients.

The hospital, whose construction was funded fully by a United Arab Emirates based charitable organisation, Dar al Ber Society at a cost of Sh200 million, is in its first phase.

It will be a welcome addition into the region as Kisumu readies itself for the UHC launch today.

Speaking on Monday during a ceremony to officially handover the hospital to the county government, the chairman of Daawa Development group, the local partners of the society that implemented the project, Abdulqadir Omar, said the hospital will also have a 30 capacity morgue.

He said the hospital will offer in-patient and outpatient services at a subsidised cost to people from the locality that are not able to afford the cost of various specialised medical care from facilities of similar level in the region.

Among other services, the facility will offer ICU services, HDU, MRI, maternity, pediatrics, and CT scan.

‘’ We will soon be availing state of the art X-ray machines, modern lab equipment, a properly stocked pharmacy with essential drugs and establish a renal unit,’’ said Omar.