Medics express doubt over Kisumu readiness for free healthcare

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKE

Medical practitioners in Kisumu county have expressed disquiet over the state of healthcare in the county ahead of today’s launch of Universal Health Coverage pilot project by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Doctors, clinical officers and nurses, who form part of the critical cog in the quality healthcare delivery wheel in the county, painted a gloomy picture of a healthcare system that is faced with a myriad of challenges ranging from poor infrastructure, lack of personnel, shortage of essential drugs and a huge gap in terms of medical equipment, all pointing to critical components missing in the cog upon which the UHC vehicle should roll on.

Speaking to People Daily, the healthcare providers from various medical institutions across the county said UHC is the most misunderstood concept in the country with many people believing those enrolled will simply need a card to access free medical care.

They argued that healthcare is so expensive a venture and free service to all who need it won’t be sustainable. Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, the largest referral hospital in the county is bursting at the seams because of the influx of patients seeking its services.

Dr Onyango Ndonga, the Kisumu county, Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists’ Union (KMPDU) liaison officer, who also works at the hospital’s maternity wing, says the hospital is meant to handle a patient catchment of 100,000 people, yet it is expected to serve more than two million people, including Western region.

Huge demand

The outlying counties such as Homa Bay, Nyamira, Kisii, Migori and Siaya cumulatively bring in an estimated 1.5 million patients to the hospital annually.

He said expansion is necessary if they are to cope with the huge demand. He noted that the hospital is also grossly understaffed. “As doctors, we fully support the government’s initiative towards UHC. However, this will only succeed if we have the desired infrastructure to support the implementation, but as things stand today, we still have a long way to go,” he said adding,

“If patients have to wait at the casualty where we receive accident and emergency cases, what will happen when the UHC is rolled out?” he posed

Onyango said the public has not been told the truth about what to expect. “We must be aptly prepared in order to realise UHC. Sharing the cost between the client and the hospital while using NHIF as a model will work,” he said. The situation is not any different in other health facilities in the sub- counties.

A nurse at Rabuor Sub-county hospital told this writer that the children’s ward was being used to admit adult females due to congestion, thus the risk of co-infection.

She said the facility, which has maternity and child health services, antenatal and postnatal clinic, a lab section and a family planning unit, does not have sufficient injection and dressing rooms for wound management. “Sometimes patients are forced to sleep on the floor in the 20-bed capacity hospital, which operates with only 12 nurses instead of 35,” she said.

She revealed that they have been forced to burn expired drugs since the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority delivered what the facility did not need.

County Health executive, Dr Rosemary Obara said Kisumu was picked as a pilot area because of its high prevalence rates of communicable diseases such as HIV/Aids, malaria, TB, cholera, among other ailments, which have reduced life expectancy in the county to 58 years.