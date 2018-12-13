To get it right, we must adress poor nutrition

Henry Ng’ethe

Hippocrates, a Greek Physician once said, wherever the art of medicine is loved, there is also a love of humanity. Universal health coverage(UHC) seeks to ensure that quality and affordable promotive, preventive, curative, rehabilitative and palliative health services are accessible to all.

Malnutrition affects one in three people across the World. Individuals and families suffer high costs as a result of different forms of malnutrition either directly or indirectly which is a major impediment to attaining Vision 2030.

Poor nutrition is viewed as one of the world’s biggest challenge by World Health Organisation (WHO). Malnutrition caused irreversible damage during the first 1,000 days of a person’s life. This window of opportunity has potentially lifelong effects on growth and development of children. Therefore, the role of nutrition cannot be over emphasised.

The nutrition status of an individual is defined as body’s condition influenced by diet; the levels of nutrients in the body and the ability of those levels to maintain normal metabolic integrity. The mothers nutrition status before, during, and after pregnancy determines the nutrition status of newborns and infants.

Studies have suggested that almost half of child’s stunting occurs during pregnancy. Undernourished mothers and girls have a higher chance of giving birth to smaller babies (weight and height), continuing the cycle of malnutrition into future generations.

According to Unicef, stunting in infancy and early childhood is associated to 0.7 grade loss in schooling, a seven-month delay in starting school and between 22 and 45 per cent reduction in lifetime earning. Stunted children become less educated adults, thus making malnutrition an intergenerational problem.

According to a study on the cost of hunger in Africa, children who subsist childhood malnutrition go through lifelong physical and cognitive challenges, they are exposed to illness, have poor school performance, and reduced productivity affecting their overall development.

Studies suggest that the intra-uterine environment may influence the metabolic programming in the fetus: For example, an obese mother could develop insulin resistance, low muscle mass and reduced metabolic rate, all of which can predispose the child to future risk of obesity and diabetes.

The Kenyan constitution recognises food and good nutrition as a basic right. Section 71 and 72 of the Heath Act provides for establishment of a lactation stations at the place of work and flexy time for the nursing mothers to ensure that infants continue breastfeeding exclusively for six months . A 2016 Lancet Series on maternal and child nutrition established that 823,000 child deaths could be prevented through breastfeeding.

Poor dietary habits lead to obesity which increase the risk of non-communicable diseases, including hypertension, heart diseases, chronic liver diseases, diabetes, gallstones, infertility, and several diet-related cancers. WHO shows that non-communicable diseases contribute to more than 50 per cent of inpatient admissions and 40 per cent of hospital deaths.

Ensuring that nutritionists are increased in the health workforce is vital in the implementation of UHC. Studies have shown that early nutrition intervention can reduce complication rates, length of hospital stay, readmission rates, mortality, cost of care and reduced chances of acquiring other infections during admission.

The Global Nutrition Report 2016, estimates that a dollar invested in nutrition delivers between $8 (Sh819.3) and $138 (Sh14,132.6) in return, which is a cost-benefit ratio of around 1:20.

Enhancing nutrition will reduce the costs related to lost productivity, absenteeism and health care expenditures.

Henry Ng’ethe is Human Nutrition and Dietics expert and the National Chairman of the Nutrition Association of Kenya