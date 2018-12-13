Governors, DPP receive presidential top awards

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Ten governors, Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti were among Kenyans feted by President Uhuru Kenyatta with various awards and honours during yesterday’s Jamuhuri Day celebrations.

Some legislators, members of the disciplined forces and civilians were also honoured for their “distinguished and outstanding services” rendered to the nation in their various capacities.

Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga), Martin Wambora (Embu), Samuel Tunai (Narok), Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Josphat Nanok (Turkana), Alex Tolgos (Elgeyo Marakwet), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu), Alfred Mutua (Machakos) and Joyce Laboso (Bomet) were honoured with the Order of the Golden Heart (EGH -Second Class) award.

Haji, Kinoti and Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua were awarded The Order of the Burning Spear (The First Class). Haji and Kinoti have on the forefront in the fight against corruption.

“In recognition of distinguished and outstanding services rendered to the nation in various capacities and responsibilities, I confer honours,” said the President in a special gazette notice.

Senators Gideon Moi (Baringo) Johnson Sakaja (Nairobi) Agnes Zani (Nominated) and MPs Chris Wamalwa (Kiminini), John Mbadi (Suba South), Maoka Maore (Igembe North) and other legislators were also feted with presidential awards.

The honours included EGH, Order of the Burning Spear, Distinguished Conduct Order, the Silver Stars of Kenya, Heads of State Commendation and the Order of Grand Warrior.