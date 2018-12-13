President: Housing project on course

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The Big Four Agenda housing pillar is taking shape, with President Uhuru Kenyatta set to launch the first housing project in a week’s time.

Uhuru said yesterday in the last one year, the government has laid an appropriate legal and policy foundation, to guide programme and transform the housing sector.

He said the gains of the programme are not limited to home owners as thousands will also benefit from jobs in the construction industry and associated sectors. To guarantee affordability and promote domestic industries, the President said, the government is encouraging construction firms to use locally-produced building materials.

“Inputs such as doors, windows, hinges, sand, and cement should be sourced locally,” he said.

Uhuru also reiterated the importance of private-public partnerships in the provision of affordable homes and making the housing dream ab reality.

The initiative seeking to ensure Kenyans access affordable housing is expected to deliver 500,000 homes.

He further disclosed that the government has established the Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company, whose sole remit will be to work with the banking sector and saccos.

“It will make available affordable mortgage finance for those wishing to own a home…and help to extend the tenure of housing loans from the current average of seven years to at least twenty 20 years in addition to assisting in driving interest rates on mortgages to single digits,” said the President.

Uhuru said the National Assembly had approved the establishment of the Kenya Housing Development Fund.

Speaking at the event, Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko put on notice land grabbers and those who have erected structures on riparian land.