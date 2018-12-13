Education sector ‘has no room for cartels’

Irene Githinji @gitshee

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday lauded the smooth administration of this year’s national examinations, saying the government frustrated cartels and cheating that had in the past defined the exercise.

He said the government would not relent in efforts to improve the quality of education, with special focus to be given on teaching and school infrastructure.

Speaking during the 55th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi, the Head of State said his administration has significantly increased investment in free primary and secondary education.

This, he noted, would help develop an education sector that empowers Kenyans to be competitive globally.

“I am proud that, once again, we frustrated the criminal cartels that had laid siege to our education system in the past years. We delivered yet another credible set of national examinations for our Class Eight and Form Four students,” said the President.

He directed relevant national and county government officials to fast-track the attainment of Basic Education Policy goals, especially the 100 per cent transition from primary to secondary education.

“Following the conclusion of the selection of Form One students, I will hold education officials, chiefs and assistant chiefs accountable for enforcing full compliance of this policy,” said the President.

“Each of them must keep track of learners who sat for this year’s KCPE within their respective jurisdictions and ensure that all of them report to secondary schools.”

The President urged learners to “remain committed to working hard, behave decently, love your country and protect it from its enemies, and most importantly embrace integrity. We are counting on you to take over from us and lead this country”.

Over a million students who sat KCPE exam are expected to join Form One in January under the 100 per cent transition policy.

“With the government providing free education at the basic level, there is no reason for any child not to be in class,” said the President.

At least 31,337 candidates will join the 103 national schools while 128,838 will join the 540 extra-county schools. Another 148,215 students will join the 1,030 county schools and 722,318 will be admitted to the 7,085 sub-county secondary schools while 1,626 candidates will join the 35 Special Needs Education schools.

This year’s national exams were hailed as the “cleanest” with minimal cases of cheating and other forms of malpractices reported.