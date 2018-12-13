Security, graft top counties’ Jamhuri agenda

by People Daily Team

@PeopleDailyKe

Political leaders in Mombasa used Jamhuri Day celebrations to castigate security officers over insecurity and rising cases of extra-judicial killings.

Legislators, led by Nyali MP Mohamed Ali, claimed the increased insecurity, especially in Kisauni and Nyali was politically instigated. More than 20 people have been killed by a machete-wielding gang that has been giving the residents sleepless nights in recent weeks.

“I am sure politicians are involved in this,” Ali said during celebrations at the Tononoka grounds. The vocal MP vowed to table in Parliament a list of individuals recently linked to drug trafficking by foreign authorities .

“We will expose them in Parliament. I will lead by tabling a motion to debate these names in the House,” said Ali. Governor Hassan Joho said he would lead a campaign to involve residents in efforts to expose criminal elements in the society.

Mombasa County Commissioner Evans Achoki said they had scaled up measures to wipe out criminal gangs that have been terrorising residents.

“We will leave no stone unturned. We want to assure all residents of security during the festive season,” he said. Insecurity agenda also dominated the celebrations in Kisumu, with County Commissioner Pauline Dola saying her team would wipe out criminals in the region.

She said her officers have arrested two suspects suspected to be members of a criminal gang operating in the lakeside town. “We want tell the criminals that their days are numbered. We are on top of things and we shall flashed them out,” said Dola.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta sports ground, she appealed to the residents to be vigilant and report to authorities suspicious characters especially during the festive season.

She spoke in the wake of a wave of insecurity in the county over the past few months. Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o hinted at plans rid Lake Victoria of the hyacinth weed. He said the move would help the county reap maximise on the blue economy.

He said he was in talks with other governors in the region to strategise on the best way to deal with the stubborn weed that continues to eat into the lake.

“The best approach to the hyacinth menace is to remove it so that the perennial problems attached to it are solved once and for all,” he said.

In Kisii, Governor James Ongwae warned county employees against embezzling public funds, saying they would face the full force of the law.

Addressing the Public at Gusii Stadium, he said officers entrusted with the management of public funds and resources should manage them properly to benefit residents.

“We will be ruthless with officials who engage in unethical activities that may undermine public trust when handling public resources,” said Ongwae.

In Uasin Gishu, County Commissioner Abdi Hassan said the government would secure Sosiani River following soaring suicide cases among youth at the river.

Speaking at Eldoret 64 stadium during, he said the river will be under tight security surveillance to avert more tragedies.

In Migori, the celebrations were held at Sigiria Primary School in Rongo, with County Commissioner Joseph Rotich leading senior officials to lay out government and county plans for the region.

In Busia, the deputy County Commissioner Fredrick Ayieko criticised area elected leaders for boycotting the celebrations at Busia stadium. – Reporting by Harrison Kavisu, Robert Ochoro, Wistone Cheseremi, Tom Rachuonyo, and Henry Andanje