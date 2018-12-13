Chager beats Tapio to win East Africa Mini Safari rally

Baldev Chager also known as ‘The Flying Singh’ emerged winner yesterday after beating Finland’s Tapio Laukkanen in total time of 06:04:16.8 during the Safaricom East African Mini Safari Classic Rally, Nakuru County.

Tapio Laukkanen from Finland and navigated by Kenyan Gavin Laurence came in second timed at 06:09:24.5, a difference of 05:07.7. Second runners-up was Kenyan pair of Raaji Bharij and Tej Sehmi in 06:21:11.0.

“Day One was more like a warm-up, whereas during Day Two Oltepesi stage was the most challenging I’ve ever done. It was 80km but it was a mixture of everything challenging and competitive you can find in a rally route. Stage 3 was a little rough, 140km but one of the nicest rally stages I’ve done as they opened up Baringo,” said Chager.

The race which was flagged off on Sunday had a total of 18 teams with a few falling out at the last stages. The four-day competition inclusive of scrutineering stage covered 600km with the drivers passing through Kajiado, Narok, Baringo and Nakuru.

Chager has also won the Safari Rally and Kenya National Rally Drivers Championship series. The writing was on the wall for Laukkanen when his Porsche 911 broke a stub on day two of the competition.

Ian Duncan, who has won the East African Safari Classic Rally Marathon Raid Rally on two occasions, failed to finish after his Ford Capri developed engine failure at the penultimate stage.

Safaricom sponsored the rally to a tune of Sh4 million and provided 4G internet for the organisers. The rally’s tracking system has been improved by the inclusion of Safaricom’s 4G+ network. Boosted by high internet speeds, rally enthusiasts will find it easier to track and monitor their favourite rally drivers and navigators through their mobile phones.

The race is being held in memory of the late J.S.Vohra who was the chairman of the East Africa Safari Classic Rally (EASC). The 600 km ended at The Sarova Woodlands, Nakuru on Tuesday.